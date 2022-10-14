Former Universal Champion believes Dominik Mysterio has already far exceeded everyone's expectations

Has Dominik Mysterio's WWE run exceeded your expectations so far?

The son of Rey Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut back in August of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been performing regularly for the company ever since. He shockingly turned heel on his father and Edge last month at Clash at the Castle and joined up with The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor recently spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about how he thinks Dominik Mysterio has done so far in WWE, Balor said he believes Rey Mysterio's son has already far exceeded everyone's expectations.

"I feel like he's far exceeded anyone's expectations already," Finn Balor said. "Not only as a babyface, but as a heel ... He's got a huge future ahead of him, an incredible amount of potential, and obviously his family lineage speaks for itself. I have no doubt that in the future he will step out and exceed his father's shadow."

Finn Balor hopes he can make Dominik Mysterio feel more comfortable in WWE

While Finn Balor has high praise for Dominik, the young Mysterio hasn't received a warm reception from the WWE Universe in recent years, with many believing that he should have begun his career inside the Performance Center with NXT.

Now that he's working with Balor, the leader of The Judgment Day just wants to help Dom feel comfortable because he believes that there are a lot of people jealous of the opportunity he received due to who his father is.

"For me, I just want to make Dominik feel more comfortable," Finn Balor said. "I feel like he's a young guy in a cutthroat industry, and that probably has a lot of people jealous of him given the fact that his opportunity was maybe rushed due to the fact that who his father was." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Finn Balor's comments? Do you think Dominik Mysterio has far exceeded fans' expectations so far with his run in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

