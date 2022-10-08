"A lot of people jealous of him" - Finn Balor breaks character to explain why he wants to help WWE Superstar with a two-year experience

Finn Balor has explained that he wants to help Dominik Mysterio feel more comfortable as a WWE Superstar.

Mysterio, who made his WWE debut in 2020, recently turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. Balor has made it clear the wants to help the young star adapt to his new role.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling in a recent interview, the former WWE Universal Champion gave his thoughts on being a mentor for the young star. He claimed that Mysterio is in a "cutthroat industry" where people might be jealous of him because of the position he is in.

“I just want to make Dominik feel more comfortable. I feel like he’s a young guy in a cutthroat industry that probably has a lot of people jealous of him given the fact that his opportunity was maybe rushed due to the fact of who his father was. He has adapted and overcame and fitted into that role in the tag team with his father. Just as he’s getting comfortable in that role, he then had to completely change direction and adapt and fit into a new role. So really, if I can just make him feel in any way more comfortable with himself in the ring, that’s my objective." said Finn Balor [H/T: PWMania]

Finn Balor believes that Dominik Mysterio has exceeded expectations

Additionally, Finn Balor believes that Dominik Mysterio has exceeded everybody's expectations, not just as a babyface but as a heel.

The former Universal Champion also added that Rey Mysterio's son has a huge future ahead of him.

"I feel like he’s far exceeded anyone’s expectations already, not only as a babyface, but as a heel. He’s really touched the heartstrings of people that really seem to dislike him right now which is the hardest thing to achieve, you know, being a heel character. So he’s got a huge future ahead of him. He has an incredible amount of potential. Obviously, his family lineage speaks for itself. I have no doubt that in the future he will step out and exceed his father’s shadow.” added Finn Balor

Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after betraying his father and Edge at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, earlier this year.

