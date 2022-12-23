Finn Balor breaks character to pay tribute to 38-year-old WWE Superstar

Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently broke character to pay tribute to Bloodline member Sami Zayn for his latest merch.

Zayn recently launched his new set of t-shirts with the design, "My Dawg!" printed on them. The profits made via the sales of this product will be contributed to the SamiForSyria mobile clinics. Many WWE Superstars including Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins were seen sporting The Honorary Uce's newly released t-shirts.

Taking to Twitter, Judgment Day member Finn Balor heaped praise on Zayn as he mentioned how Sami's profits would be used for the mobile clinics to help the war victims.

Balor wrote:

"MY DAWG @samizayn continues his amazing work in Syria. 100% of profits of this shirt go to the two SamiForSyria mobile clinics https://pwtees.co/3BoXOL4"

Check out Balor's tweet below:

Finn Balor spoke about his current stable Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke about the creative direction for his stable Judgment Day.

While speaking in an interview on BT Sport, Balor revealed that the old regime had a different direction for the stable.

He added the heel stable wasn't given much importance during the old regime, whereas in the new regime Judgment Day's booking made them look stronger and more impactful. Finn stated that although the audience may not like the outcome, he likes working with his group.

"It was a weird thing because the Judgment Day originally was suppose to, you know, be in a different direction. You know, the night before obviously I got the new draft and it was completely different than what I had expected. I feel it's far exceeded anything that people had expected and I'm really enjoying it and if people aren't it doesn't bother me, because I am."

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Finn Balor's stable going forward.

