Finn Balor breaks silence after Dominik Mysterio defeats former WWE Champion

Finn Balor broke his silence after Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day defeated a former WWE Champion on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day has been running wild on the red brand ever since they took out Edge and Beth Phoniex at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. Since then, there has been no force on the red brand to stop the stable until AJ Styles arrived with backup.

Last week, Styles reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to reform The O.C. The trio attacked the stable and forced them to flee the ring. Last night, AJ Styles went head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio and lost. Today, Finn Balor uploaded a post in celebration of Styles' loss against Mysterio:

"OUR boy Dom pinned AJ STYLES!! @DomMysterio35"

Mysterio's win came when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest distracted The O.C., which allowed him to pin AJ Styles with a roll-up.

Dominik Mysterio on Rey Mysterio's departure from WWE RAW

In September 2022, Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable when he turned on Rey Mysterio and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle. On WWE RAW, Dominik officially joined The Judgment Day and cut all ties with his father as he continued to feud with Edge.

Last week, the stable took out Edge and Beth Phoenix at the premium live event and attacked Rey Mysterion on WWE RAW, which led to the Master of 619 leaving the brand and moving to SmackDown. After the show, Dominik Mysterion went on Twitter to mock his father. Here's what he said about Rey:

"Now that I’ve run my dad off of RAW, looks like you’ll need a real man to show up. I’ll see you there."

Fans have hated Dominik's actions towards his own father and want the Master of 619 to teach his son a lesson for betraying him. It will be interesting to see when Dominik and Rey Mysterio will step inside the squared circle to settle their differences and reunite once again.

