Finn Balor breaks silence following grueling match against former Judgment Day star

Finn Balor broke his silence today on social media following a major Street Fight last night on WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion came up short in the main event of last night's show.

The veteran betrayed former Judgment Day member Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024 and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest and Balor squared off in a Street Fight last night on WWE RAW, and The Archer of Infamy connected with a Broken Arrow through a table.

Balor was placed on a stretcher during the match, but Priest wheeled him back to the ring. The former World Heavyweight Champion eventually was able to defeat Balor after connecting with the South of Heaven Chokeslam. Following the grueling Street Fight on WWE RAW, Balor broke his silence today on Instagram and shared several photos from the match along with an ambulance emoji.

Gunther successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. It was announced during last night's show that The Ring General will be defending the title against Jey Uso at the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Vince Russo recently suggested that Damian Priest was acting like a heel when he attacked Finn Balor on the stretcher last night on the red brand.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend stated that it should have been Balor attacking Priest on the stretcher. Russo noted that the whole thing was a ruse, as Balor wasn't injured during the match.

"Priest was a heel attacking Finn Balor with a neck brace on a stretcher. I mean, they should have done the complete opposite, where Priest turns his back on Balor and Balor gets up, playing possum the whole time. But by the time they finished this, it wasn't a real injury anyway. It wasn't real anyway." [From 1:02:45 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day has lost all of its titles in recent weeks. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders on the December 16 edition of WWE RAW, and Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan last week as well. Only time will tell if the popular faction can get back on track moving forward.

