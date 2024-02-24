Finn Balor breaks silence after his injury at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

During the match, Pete Dunne targeted Balor's fingers. Post-match, The Judgment Day member was seen grabbing his hand. He seemingly popped his thumb back into place.

Taking to Twitter/X, Balor broke the silence after the PLE, sending out a tweet using only one thumb.

Check out Balor's tweet:

"I typed this with one thumb," wrote Balor.

Balor and Priest were pushed to their limits by The New Catch Republic. Despite interference by Dominik Mysterio, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate came very close to winning the titles.

The Judgment Day's Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as Tag Team Champions. They won the titles by beating the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

It remains to be seen who Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face at WrestleMania 40 and defend their titles against. The Judgment Day is currently in a storyline with R-Truth, also involving The Miz. There is a possibility of The Awesome Truth challenging The Judgment Day for the gold.

