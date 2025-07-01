Finn Balor breaks silence after The Judgment Day wins back the World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor reacted to his World Tag Team Championship win on RAW with a short message backstage. The Prince and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to bring the gold back to the Judgment Day.
Finn Balor has been dealing with dissension within the Judgment Day over the last several months, with him seemingly not on the same page with the trifecta of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan. However, he and McDonagh managed to win back the World Tag Team Championship for the group in Morgan's absence. Dirty Dom also came after the match to celebrate with the duo, hinting that all is fine within the heel faction.
Finn also sent a short message on his way back, and WWE posted the same on their official Instagram page. Here's what Balor had to say:
"Hey! What did I say when I lost this? That it wouldn’t be long till I got it back. Finn Balor with the W for the IWC. Too sweet!"
WWE has been teasing Balor breaking away from the Judgment Day over the last several months. However, the plan seems to be on hold now that Liv Morgan is out of action due to an injury.
