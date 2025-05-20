Finn Balor brings female WWE star to the Judgment Day & she gives Dominik Mysterio a gift - Raquel Rodriguez throws her out

Finn Balor has added a new star to Judgment Day, but has not acknowledged it. The female WWE star also brought a gift for Dominik Mysterio, which left Raquel Rodriguez fuming. She's now said she will go to Liv Morgan about Finn Balor's issues.

To say that there has been tension within the Judgment Day for the last few months would be understating it. The issues have been adding up with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor at the center. Both stars wanted to change how things were done, while Balor wanted recognition as the group leader. With no Liv Morgan on RAW, he decided to take advantage. He brought RAW's newest signing with him - Roxanne Perez.

The star was introduced as someone "helping" the Judgment Day. She's not officially a part of the group yet. She brought gifts and gave Dominik Mysterio chicken nuggets, which he seemed to appreciate, albeit reluctantly.

Raquel Rodriguez was furious about the entire situation and made her opinion clear, saying that she would be going to Liv Morgan about what Balor had done. She also threw Roxanne out of the locker room, but the star was not flustered.

