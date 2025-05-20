  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Finn Balor
  • Finn Balor brings female WWE star to the Judgment Day & she gives Dominik Mysterio a gift - Raquel Rodriguez throws her out

Finn Balor brings female WWE star to the Judgment Day & she gives Dominik Mysterio a gift - Raquel Rodriguez throws her out

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 20, 2025 02:59 GMT
The stars were not happy (Credit: WWE RAW)
The stars were not happy (Credit: WWE RAW on Netflix)

Finn Balor has added a new star to Judgment Day, but has not acknowledged it. The female WWE star also brought a gift for Dominik Mysterio, which left Raquel Rodriguez fuming. She's now said she will go to Liv Morgan about Finn Balor's issues.

Ad

To say that there has been tension within the Judgment Day for the last few months would be understating it. The issues have been adding up with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor at the center. Both stars wanted to change how things were done, while Balor wanted recognition as the group leader. With no Liv Morgan on RAW, he decided to take advantage. He brought RAW's newest signing with him - Roxanne Perez.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The star was introduced as someone "helping" the Judgment Day. She's not officially a part of the group yet. She brought gifts and gave Dominik Mysterio chicken nuggets, which he seemed to appreciate, albeit reluctantly.

Raquel Rodriguez was furious about the entire situation and made her opinion clear, saying that she would be going to Liv Morgan about what Balor had done. She also threw Roxanne out of the locker room, but the star was not flustered.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications