Finn Balor, Bronson Reed, and several other stars react to former champion's epic botch on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown had an action-packed match card, and fans saw the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, along with the Street Profits, progress to the final of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship tournament.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came up short against A-Town Down Under after the latter duo was able to get a controversial win following a roll-up pin by Theory on Gallows as he put his feet on the ropes, and Waller held on to it to grab the win.

As part of the match, Karl Anderson delivered an incredible move over the top rope to take out both Theory and Waller and was able to get the rotation but fell to the floor and headbutted the barricade.

Anderson shared the video of the botch on Instagram, and several WWE Superstars reacted to it, with Finn Balor even naming the move "450 head butt."

Several other names have also commented, including Mia Yim and former WWE Superstars Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins. The likes of Otis, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Angelo Dawkins, Ivar, Karrion Kross, and Luke Gallows have all liked the post.

It seems that Anderson was unharmed following the move, despite him going face-first into the barricade.

What does the future hold for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on WWE SmackDown following the latest loss?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have recently split from AJ Styles, but it seems that the duo, along with Mia Yim, is still being called The O.C. There was a slight fallout between Styles and his former friends, but he has since moved on to a feud with LA Knight instead.

It is unclear if WWE will circle back on the feud within The O.C. after WrestleMania XL or if this will be overlooked and Styles will move into a new rivalry when his current feud with LA Knight ends.

Following their loss, Gallows and Anderson seemingly have no direction on SmackDown, and they appear to be focused on their storyline in NXT now. The two stars have been appearing on the white and gold brand for a while now, and it seems that they were brought back to the main roster for this match. They will now make their return to NXT this week.

