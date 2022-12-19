Finn Balor calls former champions "CLOWNS" ahead of upcoming match on WWE RAW

Finn Balor called The Street Profits "CLOWNS" ahead of his upcoming match against them on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day have been dominating Monday Night RAW since their inception earlier this year. First, they took Edge out, then humiliated Rey Mysterio and assaulted The O.C. for several weeks.

Just as their brutal and long rivalry against The O.C. ended, Judgment Day wasted no time in picking a fight with The Street Profits. It all started two weeks ago when The Street Profits came to Akira Tozawa's aid after the latter was ambushed by Judgment Day.

This resulted in a six-man tag team match taking place the following week on RAW, which the Judgment Day won. Earlier today, it was announced that The Street Profits will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest this week on the red brand.

Following the announcement, the former Universal Champion took to Twitter to call the Street Profits "CLOWNS."

"ME & DP going to wrap these CLOWNS up like a leave ‘em under the 🎄 for B @BiancaBelairWWE #wweraw," wrote Finn Balor.

You can check out the tweet below:

Finn Balor sent a special warning to Montez Ford ahead of their clash on RAW

Finn Balor wasn't the only one that reacted to the announcement. Montez Ford was quick to respond to the announcement of the match by hyping up the contest while also insulting Judgment Day.

"TOMORROW NIGHT ON #WWERaw ,

AN EARLY GIFT FOR THE WWE UNIVERSE.

STREET PROFITS vs. JUDGEMENT DAY.

PUT YO MF SEATBELTS ON,

CUZ WE MAY SLAP A BIH.

GANG. GANG," tweeted Montez Ford.

Reacting to the tweet, Balor sent a strict warning to Ford asking him not to cross the former Universal Champion.

"You better look both ways if you wanna cross me mate," replied Balor.

You can check out his tweet below:

It looks like this rivalry between The Street Profits and The Judgment Day is starting to gain momentum. However, the numbers advantage seems to be with Balor's faction at the moment. We will have to wait and see if Ford & Dawkins will get someone to help them out.

