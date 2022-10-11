"We have an unspoken competitive rivalry" - Finn Balor on the WWE Superstar whose career he hasn't overlapped with

Finn Balor knows his next potential WWE feud could be his most important one yet.

While Balor defeated Edge Saturday night at Extreme Rules, his current rivalry in recent weeks with AJ Styles is the one that has the WWE Universe buzzing.

Finn Balor recently sat down with The New York Post to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his current on-screen rivalry with AJ Styles, Balor spoke about how their careers have never overlapped. He noted that their only singles match in WWE occurred because Bray Wyatt came down with an illness.

"I feel like for 20-plus years, myself and AJ’s careers ran side by side and never really overlapped with each other," Finn Balor said. "The one match we did have (at TLC 2017) was by pure happenstance. I was scheduled to wrestle Bray Wyatt, but I think Bray came down with an illness and was pulled by WWE medical from the event and then we had the match with AJ. That’s really the only interaction we’ve had up until very recently."

Balor went on to express his excitement in working with AJ:

"I feel like me and AJ have a big story to tell and a lot to prove to each other as well. I feel like we have an unspoken competitive rivalry and I feel like that need to be addressed in the ring. I respect everything that AJ’s done in his career. I’m very excited that the opportunity of the next couple months could lead us to that singles match with AJ."

Finn Balor on his current character and future championship aspirations

Balor has recently seen one of his strongest pushes on the WWE main roster as part of The Judgment Day faction.

When asked if he hopes this character will lead him to more championships in the future, Balor believes a consistent performance on his part will guarantee that championship gold will be in his future.

"I feel like this character is definitely my strongest character, but I feel like titles come with performance," Finn Balor said. "I need to perform consistently over the next couple of years and the titles (will) come. The only thing I can control is how I perform when the bell rings. I can’t control who I’m in there with, how long I’m in there, what city it’s in. All I can control is making sure I’m ready when the bell rings and handle business."

What do you make of Finn Balor's comments? Are you excited for Balor to continue his rivalry with AJ Styles? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

