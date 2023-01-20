Finn Balor claims he and fellow Judgement Day member are “rule benders” 

Finn Balor isn't opposed to bending the rules in order to pick up a victory in WWE.

Balor spent the second half of 2022 bestowing his wisdom upon the other members of The Judgment Day in Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was later added to the equation, and Balor's influence has clearly rubbed off on him in recent months.

Dominik Mysterio recently spent some time in jail after an altercation at his grandfather's home on Christmas Eve, which has seemingly turned him into a hardened individual. A persona that Balor, Priest, and Ripley have been helping him lean into.

The leader of The Judgment Day took to social media this afternoon to tweet a picture of himself and Dominik Mysterio sporting their unique fashion sense, tweeting out:

"RULE BENDERS / STYLE BENDERS," Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Finn Balor pokes fun at Seth Rollins' hair on social media

Earlier this week on WWE RAW, Finn Balor was involved in a six-way elimination match to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

The Prince found himself eliminated at the hands of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, but it doesn't appear that he's taking the defeat too badly as he ended up joking about the match on social media afterward.

Balor took to social media following the match and posted a picture of himself playing with Rollins' hair alongside a very funny caption.

"Seth @WWERollins Hair *heart eyes emoji*," Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Balor and Rollins have quite the history with one another as they fought at SummerSlam in 2016 to crown the first-ever WWE Universal Champion. On that occasion, The Demon emerged victorious.

