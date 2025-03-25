Finn Balor comments on The Judgment Day's WWE future

The Judgment Day has been one of WWE's most popular factions in recent times. However, all doesn't always seem fine among the members, and Finn Balor recently commented on the group's future.

Ad

Lately, Finn Balor hasn't been able to get on the same page with his members from the faction. While Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have ideas of their own, The Prince hasn't been too keen about it since JD McDonagh was injured on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, things got heated between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio when Penta attacked Dirty Dom before the numbers took over. After the show, Balor commented on The Judgment Day's future and claimed everything is "good in the hood." Here, hood meant The Judgment Day, and things are seemingly alright between them after the miscommunication:

Ad

Trending

"All good in the hood!," Balor wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio tried to recruit Penta in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW against Finn Balor's wishes

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day took a massive hit to their numbers when JD McDonagh got injured. The former Cruiserweight Champion attempted a moonsault outside the ring, which went wrong for the star, and it put him on the shelf for a while.

Ad

After the said injury, Dominik Mysterio has been trying to convince the group, especially Finn Balor, to add more muscle to the mix. However, The Prince's ego took a hit, and Balor hasn't been able to focus on what's best for The Judgment Day, as he's often seen upset with someone or the other.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio approached Penta ahead of his title match against Bron Breakker and offered him a spot in The Judgment Day. In the main event, Mysterio and Carlito caused a disqualification and attacked Breakker.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Dirty Dom passed a chair to Penta and asked him to hit Bron Breakker and join the villainous faction. Instead, the newly arrived WWE star hit Dom only to get outnumbered by the group. It'll be interesting to see how things go down between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE