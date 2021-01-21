Finn Balor confronts Undisputed Era on NXT, will team with Kyle O'Reilly against Lorcan and Burch next week

After weeks of circling each other, Pete Dunne and Finn Balor are likely headed for an NXT Championship showdown. Until then, however, Balor wants a crack at Dunne's allies, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Balor will team with Kyle O'Reilly next week to face the titleholders.

On the last two NXT episodes, Balor and the Undisputed Era have had encounters with Dunne and the Tag Team champs. TUE came to Balor's aid one week while Balor came to TUE's defense during another attack.

Because of those showdowns - and one Balor had face-to-face with Dunne while on his way to the ring - it looks like the Prince wants to eliminate the possibility of a sneak attack happening once again.

Balor is keeping some former enemies closer than others on NXT

O'Reilly and Balor's NXT Championship matches have been two of the best matches of the last year. While it hasn't seemed like it at times, the former Universal Champion clearly respects O'Reilly since he went to him for help against the NXT Tag Team champs.

Pete Dunne also had a promo earlier in the night where he continued to target Balor and the NXT Championship. While the next TakeOver is in February, he may have to wait to get his hands on the current champ of NXT.

Dunne was the face of the NXT UK brand and has transitioned to the NXT brand since dropping the NXT UK title to Walter. The Bruiserweight hasn't captured a singles belt on the Black and Gold Brand, but anything could happen in 2021.

Even Dunne said that he and Balor squaring off is inevitable. It's just a matter of when NXT GM William Regal books the match.

Will it take place on the way to a TakeOver or at the next NXT TakeOver? Stay tuned!