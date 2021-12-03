Finn Balor and Conor McGregor support injured Irish MMA fighter

Finn Balor and Conor McGregor are possibly two of the biggest names to come out of Ireland when it comes to sports entertainment and combat sports. The pair have recently come together to support Ian Coughlan, a fellow Irishman and an MMA fighter who has suffered a devastating injury during training that has left him paralyzed.

Ian Coughlan's family have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the treatments that he requires. The campaign has caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who shared a link to the fundraiser on his Twitter page, saying:

"Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland. Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh

December 18th

11am to 4pm

Featuring

instagram.com/tv/CW8Oxp_DfWn…

gofund.me/caec0ff5 Super Seminar 'Unstoppable'December 18th11am to 4pmFeaturing @coachowenroddy @coach_andyryan_ @sergey_pikulskiy @johnnywalker @bradkatona @kierandavern1 @paul_redser_mma @coach_roche_sbg_ and many more Super Seminar 'Unstoppable'December 18th11am to 4pmFeaturing @coachowenroddy @coach_andyryan_ @sergey_pikulskiy @johnnywalker @bradkatona @kierandavern1 @paul_redser_mma @coach_roche_sbg_ and many moreinstagram.com/tv/CW8Oxp_DfWn…gofund.me/caec0ff5 Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland.Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ twitter.com/john_kavanagh/… Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland. Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ twitter.com/john_kavanagh/…

As well as sharing the GoFundMe page, Conor McGregor donated a substantial amount to the campaign in the amount of ten thousand Euro. Finn Balor has also been listed as a top donor to the fundraiser under his real-life name, Fergal Devitt. Finn Balor has also shared videos supporting Ian Coughlan and his family to his Twitter page.

Finn Balor recently celebrated 20 years in the wrestling ring

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor Nov 23 2001 I made my Pro-Wrestling debut

Thank you

To everyone who helped me along the way,

To everyone that cheered & boo’ed at the shows,

To Hammerlock, NJPW, NXT, WWE & the Club,

To all the men & woman I work with

&

To my family & wife for unwavering belief.

Today I ate cake Nov 23 2001 I made my Pro-Wrestling debutThank you To everyone who helped me along the way,To everyone that cheered & boo’ed at the shows,To Hammerlock, NJPW, NXT, WWE & the Club,To all the men & woman I work with&To my family & wife for unwavering belief.Today I ate cake https://t.co/RIM7kuV7ub

Finn Balor signed a WWE contract in 2014, but has been competing in the ring since way before then. He made his debut 20 years ago, which he marked by sharing warm wishes with his fans. Taking to Twitter, Balor showed off his celebration cake, saying:

"Nov 23 2001 I made my Pro-Wrestling debut Thank you To everyone who helped me along the way, To everyone that cheered & boo’ed at the shows, To Hammerlock, NJPW, NXT, WWE & the Club, To all the men & woman I work with & To my family & wife for unwavering belief. Today I ate cake"

The former WWE Universal Champion also shared a throwback photo from his debut back in 2001.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you wish to join Conor McGregor and Finn Balor in supporting the Coughlan family, their GoFundMe page is available here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku