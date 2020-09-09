Finn Balor crowned as new NXT Champion at Super Tuesday II

NXT started off with the NXT Championship match on NXT Super Tuesday II. Finn Balor and Adam Cole, the two greatest NXT Champions of all time, battled to see who would become the next two-time champion. Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, up to this point, were the only two men to hold the title twice.

Last week, Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa, the four pillars of NX, battled for the opportunity to become champion. However, after Balor and Cole were tied in the Fatal-4-Way Ironman Match, NXT GM William Regal made the decision to have a sudden death bout.

Tonight, Finn Balor and Adam Cole took each other to the limit. However, there could only be one NXT Champion, and after thirty minutes, they were crowned.

Finn Balor captures his second NXT Championship

Finn Balor has done it. Almost a year after returning to WWE NXT, The Prince has finally accomplished what he came here to do. After a hard fought battle against the Panama City Playboy, Finn Balor was able to plant Adam Cole with the 1916 from the top rope.

It was a devastating finish, and once the WWE Universe saw Cole's face bounce off the mat, they knew that The Prince had rightfully regained his throne.