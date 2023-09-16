Finn Balor defeats 2-time WWE Champion after former Bloodline member's interference 

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Finn Balor collided with AJ Styles in a singles match. It didn't end without controversy, as Jimmy Uso cost the former WWE Champion the match.

The Phenomenal One is currently involved in a feud with The Bloodline on the blue brand. He had a match against Solo Sikoa two weeks ago, and last week, he took on Jimmy Uso in the main event, which he won via pinfall. After the bout, Styles was attacked by Damian Priest and Finn Balor, and the duo offered him to The Enforcer, who took him out with The Samoan Spike to end the show.

AJ Styles sought retribution when he faced The Prince on SmackDown this week. During the match, the latter's teammates tried interfering, but they were spotted by the referee, who kicked them out. While the ref was distracted, Jimmy Uso came out and attacked AJ. This allowed Finn Balor to take advantage and pin Styles to win the match.

The Judgment Day has been trying to recruit Jey Uso to their group on RAW, and it seems like they want to do the same thing with Jimmy. It'll be interesting to see what unfolds.

