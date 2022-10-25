Former Universal Champion Finn Balor defeated his former friend and stablemate Karl Anderson in a match after interference from The Judgment Day.

Two weeks ago on RAW, AJ Styles ruined Finn Balor's plans of recruiting the former to The Judgment Day by introducing the returning Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to WWE. The two men, collectively known as The O.C., helped Styles take out the heelish faction.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Balor faced Karl Anderson. A hard-fought contest between the two men ensued and was riddled with controversy after The Judgment Day interfered.

During the match, Dominik Mysterio got on the apron and distracted the referee. However, he was taken down by AJ Styles. Priest then got involved and threw Styles over the announcers' table.

Gallows then kicked Priest in the head but was quickly thrown into the ringpost by Rhea Ripley. Following this, Ripley body slammed Gallows on the outside. Meanwhile, inside the ring, Karl Anderson had Balor in the fireman's carry, but Rhea Ripley low blowed him, allowing the latter to pin The O.C. member.

It remains to be seen how The O.C. will aim to take revenge on The Judgment Day and what is in store for Finn Balor and his team over the next few weeks.

