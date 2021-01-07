Finn Balor describes unique experience wrestling Brock Lesnar, talks winning Universal title again [Exclusive]

As NXT Champion Finn Balor gets ready for the rematch of the 2020 NXT Match of the Year at New Years Evil, he's reflecting on another championship bout. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Balor says his match with Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Royal Rumble is one of the favorites of his career.

It's been nearly two years since the PrinXe and the Beast battled over the Universal Championship, and Finn Balor says getting in the ring with Brock Lesnar is just a different experience.

"That was a great night. Obviously Brock's reputation proceeds himself. It's very rare that you get feeling that he brings into the arena. The one thing I remember is that, you know, I've done my entrance, his music hits, he gets in the ring and it's not an act and it's not playtime. It's very, very serious and it's life or death.

"And it's a moment where you feel completely lost in what's happening around you. You're not acting, you're not pretending, you're not performing, you're living in this moment. And you're living in Brock Lesnar's a world. It was that it was a very, very rare moment where you're fully absorbed in what's happening in the ring."

Finn Balor says that unique experience is definitely something that he's hoping to have again before his career is all said and done.

Does Finn Balor prioritize regaining the Universal Championship?

His match with Brock Lesnar was the last time that Finn Balor had an opportunity at regaining the Universal Championship. The PrinXe will always be remembered as the first man to hold that title, but a severe shoulder injury forced him to relinquish it less than 24 hours later.

He's only had two shots to regain the Universal title since then, and he was not successful either time. He's obviously found success since returning to NXT, but does he have aspirations of recapturing the title he never lost one day in the future?

"I don't really prioritize titles. You know, I this strange outlook in regards to those things. I've been very fortunate to have held the Universal Title in the past. That was kind of all I needed in the sense that that's the chase, that's what you want. You know? You go get it and once you have it, you know, anything else after that is just kind of dressing on the side."

Finn Balor says it would be great to be in the Universal title picture again, but he would be more interested in challenging for the WWE Championship since he's never held it before. If that happens one day, obviously, Balor thinks it would be great, but it's not something he's pursuing.

"With regards to titles and accolades in this business, that's not what drives me. Going out and performing to the best of my ability every night, that's kind of what drives me. You know, to be creative in the ring. To wrestle a style that, you know, I feel confident in is something that drives me."

Finn Balor defends his NXT Championship tonight against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT New Years Evil. It's his first match in three months since he broke his jaw at NXT TakeOver 31. NXT gets underway at 8 pm EST on the USA.