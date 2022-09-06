"I had pitched the idea" - Finn Balor details scrapped plans for a faction with released WWE Superstars

Finn Balor once pitched a WWE faction that would be a lot different than what he's doing now.

The former leader of The Bullet Club is currently part of The Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Finn Balor recently spoke to Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Balor revealed that he had pitched the idea of doing a faction with The Authors of Pain but fears it might have ended up being too similar to Bullet Club.

“I think when I had discussed it before, I had pitched the idea of going with the AOP. But I feel like now looking back, it might have been too similar to Bullet Club," Finn Balor admitted. "And like I feel like when you try to like recreate something, it’s never as good as, you know, the original."

Finn Balor on why he feels The Judgment Day is different than Bullet Club

While a group with The Authors of Pain might have been too similar to The Bullet Club for Balor's liking, he believes that The Judgment Day is far removed from the popular New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction that he created.

Balor says he's more creatively fulfilled in The Judgment Day than he's been in WWE in a very long time.

“And I feel like this Judgement Day is something like so far removed from Bullet Club that it’s very refreshing for me, especially," Finn Balor said. "And they’re not having to kind of try and recreate like what I’ve done, like years and years ago. So like I’m more creatively fulfilled now than I have been in a long time in WWE and yeah, feels good. Just kind of going out there and expressing yourself a little bit more freely as a heel? You know, the reins are off a little bit out there. Yeah, I’m just enjoying it again.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

What do you make of Balor's comments? Would you have liked to see a stable of him and The Authors of Pain in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Rhea Ripley on The Undertaker's legacy in WWE, Becky Lynch, teaming with Liv Morgan & more

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Authors of Pain return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi