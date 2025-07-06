Finn Balor drops major WWE tease ahead of RAW

Fresh off of winning the World Tag Team Championship, Finn Balor dropped a massive tease ahead of WWE RAW. Balor and JD McDonagh became two-time tag team champs after beating The New Day last week.

Things are looking up for The Judgment Day after Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury. Balor and JD are tag team champions, Raquel Rodriguez remained champion as well, with Roxanne Perez as her new partner, and Dominik Mysterio is still the Intercontinental Champion.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Finn Balor shared a throwback video of himself as The Demon during a match against Kevin Owens in Japan. It happened in 2015, with Balor receiving a great ovation from the fans, who threw streamers into the ring before the opening bell.

This match happened at The Beast in the East event in Tokyo, Japan. Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens to become the NXT Champion for the first time. He went on to hold the title for 292 days before losing it to Samoa Joe.

As for The Demon persona, Balor hasn't used it since losing to Edge in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. However, the recent post could be a tease for the return of the Demon persona.

Finn Balor explains why 'The Demon' hasn't returned

Speaking on the What's The Story? podcast, Finn Balor was asked why The Demon hasn't been used since his loss at WrestleMania 39. Balor explained that he doesn't want to use the persona as a heel and would only bring it back when he turns babyface.

"I would like to keep Finn as a heel and The Demon as the babyface and not blur the lines at all. But it's so hard, and I feel like The Demon's kind of something that we haven’t executed very well the last couple years, and I'd rather not-not do it than do it in a way that I'm not happy with so. And look, in six years time, they can throw me out there in Demon paint, and I'll do the entrance," Balor said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Balor hasn't been a babyface since joining The Judgment Day in 2022, though he's been getting cheers recently along with JD McDonagh.

