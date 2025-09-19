  • home icon
Finn Balor drops massive hint for a return of The Demon King, is this the end of The Judgment Day?

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 19, 2025 17:22 GMT
Finn Balor has been teasing for a while (image via WWE)
Finn Balor has been teasing issues with Dominik Mysterio for several months, but it appears that he has recently been dropping hints that he could be looking at a career away from The Judgment Day.

Balor was successful as The Demon King on NXT and later on the main roster, but his near-unbeatable persona hasn't been seen for a number of years. Instead, the Irishman has allowed himself to be surrounded by new Judgment Day members in recent years and possibly wanted the WWE Universe to believe he has gotten past his recent issues with Mysterio.

However, Balor recently shared his original Demon King shirt, which has coincidentally been restocked in the WWE Shop, after Demonito made an appearance at Worlds Collide.

The Demon King was always a lone wolf, so it's unclear how the return of this character would work alongside his tag partner, JD McDonagh, since they are the current WWE World Tag Team Champions. That being said, it has been a while since their titles have been the focus of their story.

Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio could be next level

Ever since Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor back at WrestleMania 41 to become the Intercontinental Champion, it was clear that there was going to be a feud between the two men down the line.

Issues within The Judgment Day have forced a delay on this feud, which included Liv Morgan's long-term injury, but it seems that WWE could finally be about to pull the trigger on it. Finn Balor as The Demon up against double champion Dominik Mysterio would get the third-generation star over as a heel even better than any of his recent feuds.

Fans have waited for the return of this gimmick for years, and finally, this could be the perfect time since Balor now has Demonito, and not only could he dethrone Mysterio in WWE, he could also take over in AAA.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

