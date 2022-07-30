Finn Balor comments on the future appearance of the Demon in WWE

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke about the return of The Demon persona on WWE television.

Balor last appeared as The Demon on WWE was back at Extreme Rules 2021 when he went up against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Throughout his career, Bálor has gone to The Demon to bag wins in some crucial matches on premium live events, including his first champonship match on main roster against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Bálor mentioned that it would be a while before the WWE Universe sees The Demon in action. He indicated that his alter ego would surface only after the storyline with The Judgment Day had run its course.

"The Demon definitely has a special relationship with SummerSlam. He's had some of his most successful nights at SummerSlam," Bálor said. "I don't want to get anyone's hopes up. There will be no Demon at WWE SummerSlam. There will be no Demon in the foreseeable future. Once we kind of finish this story arc with The Judgment Day, we'll get back on track with the Demon." (H/T Fightful)

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face the Mysterios at SummerSlam

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Finn Balor and Damian Priest forced Dominik to join the faction or watch his father fall victim to a Conchairto.

The Judgment Day took their rivalry with the Mysterios to another level when they attacked Rey Mysterio during his 20th Anniversary Celebration this week on RAW.

The trio isolated the Legendary Luchador backstage and launched a three-on-one assault.

The father-son duo will be looking to get some retribution from this gothic style when they meet at SummerSlam. With this being a No Disqualification match, it will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley gets involved during the bout at the Biggest Event of the Summer.

