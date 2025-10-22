  • home icon
Finn Balor gets new look following major WWE title loss

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 22, 2025 17:19 GMT
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost their World Tag Team Championships on WWE RAW this week, after AJ Styles and Dragon Lee were finally able to get past the Judgment Day stars.

It seems that Balor has decided that now is as good a time as any to change up his look and recently shared an update of him at the barbershop. This could mean that he's getting a haircut or could be ready to shave off his iconic beard.

Finn Balor and JD will obviously want a rematch for their titles, but it seems that the former Universal Champion doesn't appear that mad about the outcome.

Balor has changed his look several times throughout his career, with many fans still pushing for The Demon King to make his return. With Demonito now a major part of Balor's gimmick in AAA, there's a chance that The Demon could return for one of his matches for the promotion.

Finn Balor could be the downfall of The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has caused some issues for his teammates in recent weeks and now that Balor has lost his titles because of a match that Mysterio made happen, it could be a catalyst to split the group.

Balor and Mysterio have been at odds since WrestleMania, when it was Balor who was pinned by Mysterio for him to win the Intercontinental Championship. Balor has found a way to tolerate his teammate, but now that Mysterio is no longer booed as a heel, there is no reason for him to remain in the group.

Dominik Mysterio is the only member of The Judgment Day who still has his title, after Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez also lost their Tag Team Championships several weeks ago. This could cause some friction between all of the stable members moving forward.

