  Finn Bálor gets a new name from WWE after being seen with multiple championships

Finn Bálor gets a new name from WWE after being seen with multiple championships

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 15, 2025 00:48 GMT
The Judgment Day (Image Credits: Finn Bálor on X)

WWE has given Finn Bálor a new name after he was seen holding multiple championships on this week's Monday Night RAW.

During a backstage segment, Bálor handed out his Judgment Day stablemates their respective championships. The newly crowned World Tag Team Champion was seen holding five different titles at the same time, including the Intercontinental Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

On X, WWE posted an image of Finn Bálor holding the five separate championships and gave him the new name of "5 Belts Balor."

"5 Belts Bálor #WWERaw," wrote WWE on X.
Check out WWE's post on X:

Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez was handed Liv Morgan's Women's Tag Team Championship after the 31-year-old superstar suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane.

Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their titles at Evolution in a Fatal Four-Way Match. They defeated the teams of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and Kairi Sane & Asuka.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is the only singles champion within The Judgment Day. He won the IC Title at WrestleMania 41, dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match. He is currently feuding with AJ Styles and is expected to defend the title against him.

