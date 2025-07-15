Finn Bálor gets a new name from WWE after being seen with multiple championships

WWE has given Finn Bálor a new name after he was seen holding multiple championships on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Ad

During a backstage segment, Bálor handed out his Judgment Day stablemates their respective championships. The newly crowned World Tag Team Champion was seen holding five different titles at the same time, including the Intercontinental Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

On X, WWE posted an image of Finn Bálor holding the five separate championships and gave him the new name of "5 Belts Balor."

"5 Belts Bálor #WWERaw," wrote WWE on X.

Ad

Trending

Check out WWE's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez was handed Liv Morgan's Women's Tag Team Championship after the 31-year-old superstar suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane.

Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their titles at Evolution in a Fatal Four-Way Match. They defeated the teams of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and Kairi Sane & Asuka.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is the only singles champion within The Judgment Day. He won the IC Title at WrestleMania 41, dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match. He is currently feuding with AJ Styles and is expected to defend the title against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!