Finn Balor gets a new WWE name following RAW win

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 02, 2025 17:12 GMT
Finn Balor has a new name (image via WWE)
Finn Balor has a new name. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Finn Balor won the World Tag Team Championship alongside JD McDonagh on this week's WWE RAW, and it seems that the former World Champion has been trying out a number of names since the win.

Balor shared a potential name, "Winn Balor," last night, before sharing an update today where he noted that he was "Win Win Finn." The wrestling world was critical of Finn for getting pinned in most of his matches, and The Judgment Day member is now replying to fans with his recent victory.

It seems that The Judgment Day is now all on a high following their RAW win, since every member of the group now holds a title for the first time.

Finn Balor has a new name [Photo credit: Balor&#039;s Instagram story]
Finn Balor has a new name [Photo credit: Balor's Instagram story]

This is the first time that The Judgment Day has all been on the same page in a number of months, since Liv Morgan is no longer there to oppose Balor, which makes him seem as though he can take the reins and lead the group unchallenged.

Balor was able to not only negotiate Roxanne Perez becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, but also added her to The Judgment Day based on the votes of himself, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez.

It was clear that Raquel was only voting the same as the other members of the group, and is now clearly worried that she has to defend her title with someone with whom she isn't on the same page.

Finn Balor could be considered the leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan's injury has clearly altered several stories and angles in WWE, and The Judgment Day appears to be one of the most significant.

The Judgment Day was seemingly on the verge of breaking up several weeks ago, and now they all hold gold on RAW. It's a major change that will seem as though Finn Balor has made it happen, given that he has been at the helm of The Judgment Day since Morgan's injury.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
