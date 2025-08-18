  • home icon
  • Finn Balor Gives Himself Prestigious New Title Before WWE RAW

Finn Balor Gives Himself Prestigious New Title Before WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 18, 2025 04:47 GMT
He has been a top star for a long time (Credit: WWE.com)
He has been a top star for a long time (Credit: WWE.com)

Finn Balor has become a force to be reckoned with in WWE, and after his latest change, it seems he also recognizes this. The star has already achieved a lot, and after his latest step, he has quite a lot to celebrate. Now he has given himself a new title.

Balor has become the de facto leader of The Judgment Day in the absence of Liv Morgan. The Prince has taken charge and made several calls about what will happen with the members. He was even berating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for losing the Women's Tag Team Titles recently, and also helping Dominik Mysterio decide what to do with his title defense.

Ahead of RAW, Finn Balor was present at TripleMania XXXIII. There, he made a mark for himself once again. The star tagged with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to face Nino Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, and Lola Vice. The Judgment Day got the win, with Balor having a few standout moments with Mr. Iguana that have since gone viral.

Now, having appeared at the event, he decided to give himself a big name. He gave himself the title of Big Four Finn. This is well-deserved, as the star has now done the enviable and starred in four of the biggest shows in the wrestling world - TripleMania, WrestleMania, Wrestle Kingdom, and CMLL Anniversario.

"Big Four Finn #triplemania #wrestlmania #wrestlekingdom #cmllaniversario."
Why is Finn Balor's new Big Four title important?

This is not an achievement to be looked down on, as this Big Four title is something that very few stars have achieved over their careers. In what is likely to be a Hall of Fame-level career, Balor has achieved success in all four companies.

In this exceedingly rare achievement that very few stars have accomplished, Finn Balor stands head and shoulders above the others.

With WWE RAW tomorrow, he has a chance to showcase this new title as well.

Edited by Neda Ali
