Finn Balor gives his honest opinion on losing to The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Finn Balor has revealed he enjoyed his final match on WWE’s main roster against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2019.

In the penultimate match of the night, The Fiend picked up a dominant win against Balor in his WWE in-ring debut. Although Wyatt’s character looked strong in victory, Balor’s credibility arguably took a hit due to the clinical manner of The Fiend’s win.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Balor said he is hoping to revive his rivalry with The Fiend one day:

“I thought it was great,” he said. “I feel like it’s what it needed to be. It was the debut of The Fiend and he needed to be strong. I feel like that character is evolving. I think it’s one of the coolest things in wrestling. I hope it has a lot more years to come. I hope we get to go back to The Prince versus The Fiend. I hope we get to go back to The Demon versus The Fiend. And I love it [The Fiend].”

Finn Balor has spent the last 19 months of his career in NXT. He is set to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship on this week’s episode.

Finn Balor’s history with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt lost two pay-per-view matches against Finn Balor

Prior to The Fiend’s victory over Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt feuded with the Irishman for several months on RAW in 2017.

Balor defeated Wyatt in their one-on-one matches at SummerSlam 2017 and No Mercy 2017.

The two men were also scheduled to face each other at TLC 2017, with Balor performing as The Demon and Wyatt performing as Sister Abigail. However, the match was changed to Balor vs. AJ Styles due to Wyatt suffering from an illness.

