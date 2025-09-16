Finn Balor gives himself new name; teases bringing back former character

Finn Balor is one of several former NXT Champions making their return to their old stomping grounds tonight as part of WWE NXT Homecoming.Ahead of the show and following his recent argument with Dominik Mysterio, Balor shared the following update, calling himself &quot;Homecoming Prinxe.&quot;Balor returned to NXT as &quot;Prinxe&quot; back in 2019 and spent a couple of years on the developmental brand before making his comeback to the main roster and later joining The Judgment Day. It appears that this could be a tease from him following RAW.The inaugural Universal Champion and Dominik Mysterio haven't been on the same page since Mysterio pinned his teammate to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The fact that they're still part of the same group has meant that Balor has been forced to sit by and watch Dirty Dom's rise in WWE, and there was nothing he could do to stop it.Mysterio went a step further last weekend when he became AAA Mega Champion, and it seems that Balor has finally had enough. On RAW, Finn noted that Dom's recent alliance with El Grande Americano has meant that he has opted not to back him up anymore.Finn Balor is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions on RAWBalor hasn't sat idly by and watched Mysterio's success; he is a World Tag Team Champion in his own right alongside JD McDonagh, but it seems that a lot of the focus in The Judgment Day is on Mysterio.It is only a matter of time before Finn Balor decides to unleash his other persona, and the WWE Universe is aware that Mysterio wouldn't stand a chance against The Demon King.Balor appears to have put that chapter of his career behind him since joining The Judgment Day, but the recent addition of Demonito could be a hint that Balor is looking to bring back that character, and it could be sooner rather than later.