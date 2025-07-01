Finn Balor gives himself a new WWE name after winning the World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor has given himself a new name after winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship on this week's RAW. The Prince and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to become two-time champions.
Balor himself is a four-time tag team champion. He previously won the title with former Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest on two separate occasions. His first tag title reign with McDonagh started a year ago on Monday Night RAW after they dethroned Awesome Truth with the help of Liv Morgan.
On X, Balor gave himself a new name after picking up the win for his side on RAW. The veteran superstar called himself "Winn Bálor".
"Throw up a W for Winn Bálor," Finn Balor wrote.
You can check out Finn Balor's post on X below.
JD McDonagh disclosed that his ultimate goal was to win the tag team title with Finn Balor
JD McDonagh opened up about winning the tag team title with Finn Balor after the first time they captured the gold on Monday Night RAW. On INSIGHT, The Irish Ace opened up about Balor's influence on his career and revealed that his ultimate wrestling fantasy was to win the tag team championship with The Prince.
“I said to you earlier, WWE was the goal. But if you had to put a gun to my head when I was 14 years old and said [sic], 'What’s your ultimate fantasy dream in wrestling?' I would have said, win the tag titles with Finn. Honestly, I looked up to him a lot because obviously the age difference. He’s 9-10 years older than me, and he’s lit the way for me in a lot of ways, showing me that it is possible."
The RAW Superstar also disclosed how he felt after capturing a championship alongside his longtime wrestling idol.
"I felt kind of for a long time, I was chasing him, trying to catch up to him. He did Japan, so I did Japan a few years later. He made it to America, and it took me a little while, but I made it to America, and then for it all to kind of culminate with being his partner and lifting the tag team title together. It was super hard for me. I feel like, if I talk about it for too long, I’ll get emotional. It was so, so fulfilling and such a full circle moment for me on him training me. He felt the same way about it,” McDonagh said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
Balor and JD McDonagh's first challengers as tag team champions have yet to be revealed.
