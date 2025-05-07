Finn Balor hints at potential alliance with a former WWE Champion; could betray The Judgment Day soon

These are troubling times for Finn Balor. The 43-year-old has little to no authority left in The Judgment Day following his loss at WrestleMania and is now seemingly taking orders from Dominik Mysterio. However, that could change soon, as he hinted at a potential alliance with a former WWE Champion.

AJ Styles is the former WWE Champion in focus here. The Phenomenal One and Finn Balor have a shared history that can be traced back to their respective runs in NJPW and with The Bullet Club. The two have attempted to collaborate in the past but to no avail. This time, though, things could be different.

To begin, they both recognized each other on this week's RAW, with Styles even calling Finn Balor by his nickname, "Prince." Additionally, Balor's connection with The Judgment Day is weakening and it might be the right time for the veteran to leave.

Nevertheless, the strongest indication that the two could become allies emerged recently when Balor posted a photo on X, showing himself with AJ Styles. In the picture, both individuals can be seen enjoying themselves while playing video games.

Of course, at this point, it is just speculation. However, the possibilities are endless, especially when it comes to WWE under Triple H's creative direction.

Finn Balor is set to take on AJ Styles next week on RAW

While the picture could be hinting at an alliance, it could also be Finn Balor's attempt at playing mind games. After all, while he does respect AJ Styles, he will have to look at him as nothing more than an enemy, at least when it comes to next week's episode of RAW.

As mentioned earlier, Balor and Styles had a brief moment on Monday. The moment came inside The Judgment Day's clubhouse, where Styles confronted Dominik Mysterio. He informed Dirty Dom that he was coming for the Intercontinental Championship before taking his leave.

Dom, clearly not interested in facing The Phenomenal One, asked Balor to deal with him, considering their shared history. The 43-year-old seemed reluctant at first, but finally agreed with a smile on his face, making the match official for next week.

Although it is not apparent just yet, it feels as though Balor has something planned, and that it might involve Styles. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how their match goes next week.

