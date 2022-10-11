"The Betrayal Of A Lifetime" - Finn Balor hits back at his former Bullet Club stablemates after WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently hit back at his former Bullet Club stablemates, AJ Styles, Anderson, and Gallows.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Styles kneeled in front of the heel stable, The Judgment Day. He told them that he needed to make friends and family. While Balor embraced AJ and accepted him, his former faction members Anderson and Gallows appeared and attacked the heel stable.

Taking to Twitter, Balor reacted to the betrayal by his former stablemates on RAW as he wrote:

"The Betrayal Of A Lifetime : ZERO SWEET"

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

Finn Balor revealed that his and AJ Styles' career never overlapped

Finn Balor revealed that his and AJ Styles' respective careers never overlapped with one another.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, Balor mentioned that his and The Phenomenal One's careers ran side by side. The two only faced each other once when Bray Wyatt couldn't make it to the ring due to his illness and was thus replaced by Styles:

"I feel like, for 20-plus years, myself and AJ’s careers ran side by side and never really overlapped with each other," Finn Balor said. "The one match we did have (at TLC 2017) was by pure happenstance. I was scheduled to wrestle Bray Wyatt, but I think Bray came down with an illness and was pulled by WWE medical from the event, and then we had the match with AJ. That’s really the only interaction we’ve had up until very recently."

In continuation of the interview, the Irish Superstar broke his character to praise AJ. He added that he would look forward to having a singles match with the latter down the road:

"I feel like me and AJ have a big story to tell and a lot to prove to each other as well. I feel like we have an unspoken competitive rivalry and I feel like that need to be addressed in the ring. I respect everything that AJ’s done in his career. I’m very excited that the opportunity of the next couple of months could lead us to that singles match with AJ," said Balor.

