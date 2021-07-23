Finn Balor reveals why he chose SmackDown over RAW

Finn Balor made his shocking return to the WWE main roster on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Prince, who had taken an extended break from the main roster by going back to NXT, recently made his return in front of the show's first live audience in 17 months. In a recent interview, Balor explained why he chose to come back to the blue brand.

During his run on the black-and-gold brand, The Prince became a two-time NXT Champion and had a very successful reign. He later dropped the title to the current NXT Champion, Karrion Kross. After he lost a rematch for the gold, Balor was absent for several weeks.

Now that he is back on SmackDown, fans have been wondering what his plans are. Balor recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed his championship aspirations and revealed exactly why he chose the blue brand over Monday Night RAW. He claimed that he has some unfinished business to take care of.

"Obviously, myself and the Intercontinental Championship have had a lot of association recently...or more recently, but me personally, I have a lot of unfinished business with the Universal Championship," said Balor. "It's something that gets brought up all the time, 'What if you had not have got hurt?' or 'What if things had been different?'"

"For me, it was the journey and what made me the man that I am today, I am very grateful for how it panned out, I wouldn't change it," Balor continued. "But...there's still...I feel like there's something that has to be revisited with the Universal Championship, and that is why I am back on SmackDown."

Finn Balor clearly wants the Universal Championship, but Roman Reigns, a dominant champion, is currently standing in his way. It will be interesting to see how things proceed over in the weeks and months that follow;

Finn Balor's last match on the main roster was against The Fiend

The Fiend and Finn Balor in WWE

Finn Balor's last run on the main roster did not end as he would have hoped, as he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of The Fiend. The two stars met at WWE SummerSlam 2019, where Balor could have used The Demon to even the odds.

Unfortunately for Balor, The Demon made no appearance, and The Fiend completely destroyed him. He lost more than just a match that night, as he also lost his undefeated streak at SummerSlam in the process.

Now that he is back, Finn Balor will be looking for a fresh start on SmackDown. Many fans are hopeful that he will flourish as a main event talent once again.

What do you think about Finn Balor's reasoning for his move back to SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier