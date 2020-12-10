Finn Balor to kick off NXT tonight; matches officially announced

Just days removed from NXT TakeOver: WarGames, the black-and-gold brand delivers the fallout show from that memorable event tonight. It's shaping up to be an incredible show. In fact, the show will start off with a must-see segment, as NXT Champion Finn Balor will address the crowd.

WWE has confirmed the news, per WWE.com:

"All eyes are back on The Prince, but just what will he have in store?

NXT Champion Finn Bálor put the rest of the black-and-gold brand on notice at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Though Bálor wasn’t in action, he undoubtedly kept a close eye on the night’s events and their ramifications for NXT.

What will his next move be? Find out tonight when the NXT Champion gets the action started at NXT 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Ember Moon and Raquel Gonzalez will headline tonight's edition of WWE NXT

The return of Balor shouldn't be the only thing fans should expect to see tonight. There's plenty of speculation that Karrion Kross will return as Balor's next challenger for the NXT Championship. A teaser for Kross' return aired at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Will it happen tonight? Tune in to find out.

On top of that, the main event of the evening has been announced, too. Ember Moon will face Raquel González, the rising star who pinned NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai on Sunday.

Here is everything that is currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE NXT:

Finn Balor will open the show and adress the fans

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes

The "Casualties of WarGames" will no doubt look at the injuries various stars suffered on Sunday

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Do these announcements leave you excited about tonight's show? Which side of the Wednesday Night Wars will you support this week? Sound off in the comments below.