Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly hospitalized after NXT New Year's Evil main event

NXT's New Year's Evil episode was headlined by a brutal NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly. The NXT Superstars picked up from where they left off in their first outing, by putting on another hard-hitting and bloody contest.

In the end, Finn Balor managed to retain his NXT title, but it did come at a cost.

WWE confirmed after the show went off the air that both Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly were taken to a local hospital to get checked for potential injuries. Finn Balor was getting his arm checked while Kyle O'Reilly needed an X-ray of his jaw.

Here's what was posted on WWE NXT's official Twitter handle:

BREAKING: After that grueling main event, both @FinnBalor & @KORcombat are on their way to the hospital. Kyle is getting his jaw x-rayed, and Finn is getting his arm checked out. #NXTNYE

BREAKING: After that grueling main event, both @FinnBalor & @KORcombat are on their way to the hospital. Kyle is getting his jaw x-rayed and Finn is getting his arm checked out. #NXTNYE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021

This could be storyline injuries as Balor worked on O'Reilly's jaw during the match while the UE member targeted the Champion's arm.

Concern over Kyle O'Reilly's status following NXT title match

A Fightful Select report additionally stated that Kyle O'Reilly was checked upon by NXT trainers and doctors during the commercials and right after the NXT Championship match. While there is some degree of concern regarding Kyle O'Reilly, we're still unsure whether he suffered a real injury.

Advertisement

More updates on Kyle O'Reilly's status should be on their way soon.

It should be noted that Finn Balor didn't show too much discomfort after the match. O'Reilly, however, sold the jaw injury, and we should get some clarity on the situation in a few hours. The Prince of NXT put on a grueling 17-minute match with the former NXT Tag Team Champion, and if you haven't seen it already, we highly recommend that you go and do it right away.