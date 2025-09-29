[WATCH] Finn Balor lashes out at Byron Saxton after he asked one crucial question on RAW

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Bryon Saxton asked Finn Balor and JD McDonagh a very valid question during the commercial break on Monday Night RAW, and Balor would completely flip out despite the validity of it.

During the commercial break, Byron Saxton had the chance to interview Finn Balor & JD McDonagh to ask about the situation with The Judgment Day. Balor seemed to express some level of happiness for Dominik Mysterio, who had a successful title defense against Rusev after using a lot of trickery (and a kick to Rusev's nether region) to retain the Intercontinental Championship. McDonagh, meanwhile, spoke about how Raquel Rodriguez would destroy Bayley in their match against each other.

But after that, Byron Saxton asked a question that many people wanted to ask - when were they going to defend the World Tag Team Titles? Ever since winning it from The New Day, they haven't been active Champions, which was the same story in their first reign together as well. In a response to this, Finn Balor had a complete meltdown and accused Byron Saxton of being a conspiracy theorist.

In actuality, it has now been over 60 days since they defended the World Tag Team Titles. While the 30-day rule is used selectively, this would previously have been grounds for them to vacate the title.

Their last title defense happened on an episode of RAW in late July, which itself was just shy of a month from when they won the titles. They haven't been active Champions, and it has been the same story as before.

Meanwhile on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks dominate as WWE Tag Team Champions, and the division itself is considerably more stacked than RAW. However, many believe that this is because the RAW women's division is more stacked than SmackDown.

Either way, hopefully a title defense is coming soon for The Judgment Day.

