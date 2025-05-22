  • home icon
  Finn Balor leaving the Judgment Day to join a new faction with two other stars is suggested - top star has a name ready

Finn Balor leaving the Judgment Day to join a new faction with two other stars is suggested - top star has a name ready

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 22, 2025 01:17 GMT
The star would have to leave the Judgment Day (Credit: WWE.com)
The star would have to leave The Judgment Day (Credit: WWE.com)

Finn Balor may end up joining a new faction and leave The Judgment Day, if a suggestion is to be taken seriously. The faction has already been given a new name.

In a huge victory for Tottenham Hotspurs, the soccer team did the unthinkable and ended their huge trophy drought by defeating Manchester United, winning the Europa League Trophy. Now, they have reason to celebrate, and given that Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, and Nathan Frazer are all real-life fans of the Premier League Club, they were suggested as a faction together.

For the faction to form, Balor would need to leave The Judgment Day while Pete Dunne would have to separate from Tyler Bate, and Nathan Frazer would have to leave Fraxiom. For the moment, it seems very unlikely, but given the tension in Judgment Day, it is also not completely out of the question.

Pete Dunne reacted to the idea as well and suggested a name for the team. Given the massive win for Spurs, he called the team, the "CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE."

The other stars are yet to react to the idea, and this could easily become one of the bigger teams in WWE were it to form in the future.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
