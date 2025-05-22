Finn Balor leaving the Judgment Day to join a new faction with two other stars is suggested - top star has a name ready

Finn Balor may end up joining a new faction and leave The Judgment Day, if a suggestion is to be taken seriously. The faction has already been given a new name.
In a huge victory for Tottenham Hotspurs, the soccer team did the unthinkable and ended their huge trophy drought by defeating Manchester United, winning the Europa League Trophy. Now, they have reason to celebrate, and given that Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, and Nathan Frazer are all real-life fans of the Premier League Club, they were suggested as a faction together.
For the faction to form, Balor would need to leave The Judgment Day while Pete Dunne would have to separate from Tyler Bate, and Nathan Frazer would have to leave Fraxiom. For the moment, it seems very unlikely, but given the tension in Judgment Day, it is also not completely out of the question.
Pete Dunne reacted to the idea as well and suggested a name for the team. Given the massive win for Spurs, he called the team, the "CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE."
The other stars are yet to react to the idea, and this could easily become one of the bigger teams in WWE were it to form in the future.