Top WWE Superstar would "love" Brock Lesnar and seven-time Champion to join current faction

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently named Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles as two people he'd like to see join his group.

Along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor is part of the villainous faction, Judgment Day, which has been running roughshod over WWE for the past few months.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the first-ever Universal Champion was asked by host Ryan Satin who else he would like to see join him, Priest and Ripley.

"Maybe AJ (Styles), you know. We haven’t essentially fallen out, we’re just not on the same page. Maybe AJ, bring AJ in. I think his work as a heel is just, pardon the pun, but phenomenal. Or we could go and find someone new, a fresh face from NXT. Given a little more time to think about it, I could have given you a better answer. I’d love Brock in the Judgment Day." H/T WrestleTalk

Currently, Judgment Day is feuding with some of WWE's most legendary performers, like Rey Mysterio and the faction's founder Edge, who is aiming to put an end to the group.

Brock Lesnar was spotted over the weekend

Since his loss against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a last-man standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the Beast has made very few public appearances.

However, over the weekend, the seven-time WWE Champion was pictured on the street alongside SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee as a guest at Vince McMahon's 77th birthday celebrations.

Furthermore, Brock Lesnar's ringside antics involving him toppling the ring with a tractor have earned him even more love and adulation from the WWE fanbase since his SummerSlam performance and they cannot wait to see The Beast return.

