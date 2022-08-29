Main event run with Roman Reigns compelled WWE star to join the main roster

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor moved to the main roster after he was promised a match with Roman Reigns.

Balor and Reigns had a stellar rivalry towards the later half of 2021. The Prince had been looking for a shot at the champion since SummerSlam last year, but the match didn’t pan out as The Tribal Chief had to deal with John Cena.

The Demon finally got his match at Extreme Rules 2021 and vowed to win back the title he never lost in the first place.

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Balor mentioned that he felt he needed a strong run on the main roster to rejuvenate his career. He detailed that WWE management promised him a main event run with Reigns which compelled him to renew his contract with the company.

"I’ve become very aware that there might be a clock starting to tick. I’m more aware of that now than I was five years ago. I thought, I really need to get a good run on the main roster,” Balor said. "They came to me with the idea of coming back and working the program with Roman. You can’t turn that down, right? It’s a no brainer. We started off hot, it kind of dipped down a little bit. I feel like it’s starting to warm up a little bit again." [From 11:40 – 12:20]

Roman Reigns has been the champion for two years.

This coming Friday will mark two years since Roman Reigns became the Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief won the gold at Payback in 2020. Since then, Reigns has been the single most dominant force on the WWE roster. With some assistance from The Bloodline, The Head of the Table has maintained an iron hold on the "Island of Relevancy," taking down every challenger that stood up to him.

To commemorate this historic reign, WWE announced that there would be a grand celebration on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in honor of the Head of the Table.

Do you think Roman Reigns will prevail over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments section below.

