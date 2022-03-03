Finn Balor offered to lend two WWE stars money and give them a place to stay

Rezar recently revealed that Finn Balor generously offered to help both Authors of Pain (AOP) members out with money and accommodation if they needed it.

Balor performed in WWE’s NXT system between 2014 and 2016 before moving to RAW. Towards the end of his time in NXT, Akam and Rezar debuted on the brand and quickly became one of WWE’s most destructive tag teams.

Both members of the team spoke to Ango in their first interview since their departure from WWE in 2020. While discussing their former co-workers, Rezar said Balor was willing to provide support from the moment they met:

“Finn Balor helped us out a lot," said Rezar. "His first words to me were in the Performance Center, ‘If you ever need any money, if you need a place to stay, if you need anything, I’m here, man.’ It was crazy.” [35:08-35:22]

Akam added that Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder), Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson), and Biff Busick (Oney Lorcan) were also helpful behind the scenes. The two men are also still friends with their former manager, Paul Ellering.

Finn Balor used to travel with AOP

While Finn Balor never worked with Akam and Rezar in a storyline, the Irishman spent a lot of time with the duo outside the ring.

Rezar confirmed that he and Akam are still in touch with the new United States Champion after they shared many car rides together in WWE:

“He was our driving buddy throughout all our WWE career," said Rezar. "We drove with him. We had a really, really good relationship with him. He’s our brother. We still talk a lot to each other and yeah, man, he’s great.” [35:31-35:46]

Akam also said in the interview that he and Rezar do not have any ill will towards WWE over their exit. He said AOP left because they wanted to prioritize their families over wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

