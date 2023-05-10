Finn Balor opens up on the Bullet Club; reveals "mild concerns" at first

Finn Balor recently opened up about how the iconic Bullet Club got its name.

Since its inception in 2013, The Bullet Club has become one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling. The group initially comprised Finn Balor, Tama Tonga, Karl Anderson, and Bad Luck Fale. Over the years, the group underwent many changes as more wrestlers joined and departed the group. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, and Jay White were all added to the group in the subsequent years.

While the Bullet Club may have lost some of its glory since the departure of The Elite, they still have a massive fanbase.

Finn Balor, the group's first leader, opened up to Sports Illustrated about how the Bullet Club got its name.

"I was trying to pick a name that tied us all together," said Balor. "Karl was 'The Machine Gun,' Fale had been calling his finisher the Hand Grenade, and Minoru Suzuki had been calling me a 'real shooter' for some months as we would roll submission wrestling in the ring before the shows."

Balor said he landed on Bullet Club because it sounded the coolest. He also added that he was concerned about the name because the Japanese mispronounced the word "bullet."

"However, I had mild concerns as the Japanese would sometimes mispronounce 'bullet' as 'beret.' But I chose to go with my gut, and the rest is history."

Jo’ @LeJoBayBay



ans



Bravo à Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor d’avoir créé ce clan historique qui traverse les années



Que va t’il se passer à Happy Birthday BULLET CLUB 🤘ansBravo à Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor d’avoir créé ce clan historique qui traverse les annéesQue va t’il se passer à #njDONTAKU aujourd’hui ? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Happy Birthday BULLET CLUB 🤘👈🔟 ans 🎂Bravo à Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor d’avoir créé ce clan historique qui traverse les années 🔥Que va t’il se passer à #njDONTAKU aujourd’hui ? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HzmFN518vP

Finn Balor recently competed in the tournament for the new World Heavyweight Championship

At the Backlash press conference, Triple H announced a tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion, with the finals taking place at Night of Champions.

Balor, who was part of the tournament, defeated Cody Rhodes and The Miz to advance to the semi-finals. However, Balor came up short against Seth Rollins.

After this loss, we will have to wait and see where Balor's next move goes from here and who he feuds with next.

What are your thoughts on the Bullet Club? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes