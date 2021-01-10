Finn Balor opens up on working relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

In a recent interview with Vincente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE superstar Finn Balor opened up on his working relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The current NXT Champion was quizzed about his interractions with WWE legends during Raw Legends Night. While he may not have had any specific stories from Monday's episode of Raw, Finn Balor was quick to highlight the impact two other legends have had on his time in WWE.

"...I feel like it's such a great night when the legends are around. For me, I feel very fortunate that I've gotten to work very closely with some of my heroes in the wrestling business – Shawn Michaels and Triple H being two. Obviously, I've worked very closely with Triple H for many years since I began at NXT and of course William Regal," said Balor. "Then more recently in the second run with NXT, Shawn Michaels is heavily involved behind the scenes. So, getting to know him and learn from him and pick his brain on what he feels is a good direction to take the business, I've learned so much from." H/T WrestlingInc.

It's clear the Degeneration-X icons have had a profound effect on Finn Balor, from a personal and professional standpoint. Balor would go on to say he grew up idolizing the former world champions.

"It's always very surreal to be working with these guys that you idolized or you grew up watching and had their t-shirts or had their action figures. Now you're having a discussion or debate on what you think is a good direction to go. I feel very fortunate to have that kind of environment in NXT."

Finn Balor reveals his childhood hero

STEP RIGHT UP pic.twitter.com/ojcoHpdcz6 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 7, 2021

Finn Balor would also elaborate on who he considered to be his hero growing up. Understandably, the role fell to his father.

"For me, my hero was my father. Coming from Ireland in the 80s which was a very underprivileged country and we were a working-class family, seeing how hard he worked every day to provide for his five children, some weeks we wouldn't see him because he would work double-shifts, and by the time he got home from work, we were already in bed. By the time I got up, he had already gone back to work. I think, for life as a role model, and how he worked to carve out everything his family needed, my hero would be my father," said Finn Balor.

Finn Balor recently defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in an all-out war at NXT New Year's Evil.