Finn Balor pays tribute to Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend following an emotional WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor took to social media to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. Balor was Wyatt's first opponent as The Fiend in 2019.

The Fiend made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2019, defeating Balor in quick fashion. In the following weeks, he attacked WWE legends, including Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley, and Kane.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Balor posted a photo of his match against The Fiend from 2019 and paid tribute to the late WWE star in the process.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE Superstars paid tribute to the late Wyatt. In the main event of the show, Balor was in action against LA Knight, who was The Eater of World's last-ever opponent.

Earlier this year, at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Wyatt defeated Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

Dutch Mantell spoke about WWE changing the script for this week's SmackDown after Bray Wyatt's death

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about WWE being forced to change the script for this week's episode of SmackDown.

On the show, superstars and the WWE Universe paid tribute to the late Wyatt and the legendary Terry Funk, who also passed away recently.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell provided his take on Cody Rhodes' promo from SmackDown:

"They just put that together today. Yeah, they had to rewrite that whole show today. I mean, not the whole show, but they rewrote most of it because of what happened. I know they had to rewrite Cody's because Cody had originally intended to go in there and give a tribute to Terry Funk, but now, since Bray Wyatt passed, now you can't do Terry without doing Bray. I wasn't a really big fan of that; it was okay."

Wyatt's death took the entire professional wrestling world by storm. Superstars and wrestlers from all around the world and other promotions also paid tribute to the former WWE Champion.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

