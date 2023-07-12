Finn Balor pins current champion for the second time in over two weeks

The Judgment Day won two matches this week, as Finn Balor pinned Carmelo Hayes in a tag team match on the latest episode of NXT.

On RAW this past Monday night, Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio faced Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match in the main event of the show. The following night, The Archer of Infamy and the former Universal Champion took on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

This isn't the first time that the Melo and Finn Balor were in the same ring for a match, as they collided in a singles bout on the June 26 episode of the red brand over two weeks ago. The Prince emerged victorious after pinning the current NXT Champion.

During the tag team match on NXT this week, Trick Williams was slammed into the announcers' table with a Razor's Edge. Dominik picked up a chair to distract the referee, and Rhea Ripley, who was at ringside, tossed the Money in the Bank briefcase to Priest. However, before he could use it, Ilja Dragunov ran down and stopped him.

In the end, Damian Priest hit Carmelo Hayes with the South of Heaven, and Finn Balor followed it up with the Coup de Grace to win the match for his team.

What are your thoughts on Judgment Day's victory on NXT?

