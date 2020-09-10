Finn Balor points out possible future champion in WWE

The current NXT Champion in WWE is none other than Finn Balor. After going back down to WWE NXT last year, Finn Balor has been able to win the NXT Championship after a match against Adam Cole on this week's episode.

The many faces of Timothy Thatcher. pic.twitter.com/REtmoXa1I2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 5, 2020

Finn Balor is somewhat of a veteran in WWE after spending a long time in the company as well as in the professional wrestling business, and as such, can often see the younger stars who have the most potential in the company. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Finn Balor talked about which younger stars were doing well in the company and how the quarantine was affecting wrestlers.

Finn Balor on potential stars in WWE NXT

Talking about potential stars who could become future Champions in WWE NXT, Finn Balor pointed out Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher has been extremely impressive in his recent run on NXT, and has proven himself against veteran opponents.

"I don’t know what other people see or look at, but for me, locking up with Timothy Thatcher was one of my favorites. He is someone who has it all in the ring and pushes me to my limits technically. His work ethic in and out of the ring is exceptional. He has all the tools mentally and physically to take it to the next level. He pushed me in the ring and is someone I admire out of the ring. He has a bright future."

Finn Balor also talked about how the quarantine was affecting wrestlers in WWE and how they all wanted to get back on the road to have a crowd to interact with.

"It becomes a habit and way of life. I think a lot of us are eager to get back on the road and perform in front of the fans. We want and need that buzz because what it comes down to is every wrestler is addicted to that moment walking through the curtain. We want that reaction, negative or positive. There are benefits in healing injuries and taking time off the road, but there are also negatives of performing for the fans and not seeing family abroad. It’s a tough time for everyone, but the company and talent is adapting to it. Hopefully, in the future we’ll be back to normal."

Fans can also see the first WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate in this interview.