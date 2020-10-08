Finn Balor took to Twitter and posted an injury update, including a photo of an X-Ray. Balor revealed that he had broken his jaw in two places before emphatically stating that he is still the NXT Champion.

He ended by noting that the full story regarding his injury status will be revealed on the upcoming episode of NXT.

Finn Balor broke his jaw in two places as shown in the X-Ray above.

Here's what Finn Balor tweeted out regarding the nasty injury:

Broken jaw in two places. Still the CHAMPION. Full story tonight on @WWENXT @USA_Network @btsportwwe

Finn Balor's brutal NXT TakeOver: 31 match against Kyle O'Reilly

Finn Balor defended the NXT Championship in a grueling match at NXT TakeOver: 31 against Kyle O'Reilly. The Prince of NXT managed to retain the title in the main event of the show, however, the match wasn't short on controversy.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the Wrestling Observer Live that Finn Balor made the call to end the match early after both - the Champion and the challenger, suffered injuries during the title showdown. While the original finish was always set to be a Coupe de Grace, the two competitors had a few more sequences left to do until the finish.

However, both men injured themselves in the match, and they proceeded to end the contest earlier than they would have wanted.

After the brutal main event, which saw both Balor and O'Reilly get busted open, WWE posted the following injury update:

The main event of NXT TakeOver 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Bálor and Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly. In the aftermath of the grueling main event, it has become evident that both Superstars are worse for wear. O'Reilly has a number of broken teeth as a result of the fight with The Prince, WWE.com has learned. O'Reilly is also being evaluated for additional injuries. WWE.com can also report that Bálor has been taken to a local medical facility for CAT scans to determine if he suffered potential facial fractures in his successful title defense.

Alvarez noted that O'Reilly didn't suffer a severe injury, and he should not miss any in-ring time.

Balor sounds pretty confident about his status as the NXT Champion, and he should ideally not miss much TV time. However, WWE could keep him away from the ring until he fully heals up. We should get a clear picture of the NXT Champion's future on the next episode.