Former Universal Champion praises Rhea Ripley’s recent work as a heel

Rhea Ripley's recent work as part of The Judgment Day has taken her character to another level on WWE RAW.

While Ripley has made a great babyface in the past, this year, she has really shone a heel as a member of The Judgment Day stable alongside Damian Priest and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Balor was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Rhea Ripley's turning up her heel character as of late with The Judgment Day, Balor couldn't put his stablemate over enough, hoping that Ripley will continue on the path she's currently on.

"I certainly hope so for sure," Finn Balor said. "Hopefully she can grow and come out of her shell even more than she has in recent weeks. She's certainly one of like the coolest brands, she would be a brand right? Rhea Ripley is a brand. She has kind of been one of the coolest brands that we've had in WWE for a while."

Rhea Ripley's Judgement Day stablemate Finn Balor has insane cheat meals

If you take one look at Finn Balor's body, you wouldn't guess that the man eats fast food. But believe it or not, he's a big fan of McDonald's.

Balor went in-depth with his go-to McDonald's order on his cheat day, which he likes to refer to as refueling his body.

"So I've got like super OCD with everything, including my eating. But now like Tuesdays I'm just craving McDonalds," Finn Balor revealed. "And then I kind of like convince myself oh well your body needs a refuel day right? As Chad Gable tells me, it's...you got to refuel the body! So like I'll get home on Tuesday. I'll get in at like 10pm or something. I'll be like moping around the house and I'll Uber Eats like two double cheeseburgers, a McFlurry, a Sundae, fries, and a large coke. And now it's to the point where like she's telling me no, you can't have that today."

