Finn Balor provides heartbreaking Liv Morgan update with Judgment Day making an emotional move on WWE RAW

Finn Balor has provided a heartbreaking update on Liv Morgan. This comes after Judgment Day made a very emotional move on WWE RAW tonight.

Ad

The Judgment Day held a 'wake' for Liv Morgan after building a shrine to the injured star. The emotional gesture frazzled Raquel Rodriguez, who said that Morgan was still very much alive, but Finn Balor had a sad update for fans.

Raquel Rodriguez had something promising to say, giving the fans hope that Morgan would be back soon. She hoped that with Morgan rehabbing every day, she would be able to return soon.

Ad

Trending

"Y'all she's alive. She's been rehabbing every day. She's going to be back real soon."

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Finn Balor, though, provided a sadder update and said that was not the case. He would not be sure about her return, reminding everyone that he had also taken eight months to recover. Given that Morgan has been injured for only a month so far, she may be missing for quite some time.

Ad

"I wouldn't be so sure about that. You remember I hurt my shoulder? It took me eight months to recover. And I think it's a good picture."

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole also said that Liv Morgan is expected to be out for months. Fans will have to see when she can return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!