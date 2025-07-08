  • home icon
  Finn Balor provides heartbreaking Liv Morgan update with Judgment Day making an emotional move on WWE RAW

Finn Balor provides heartbreaking Liv Morgan update with Judgment Day making an emotional move on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 08, 2025 01:19 GMT
The star is very badly hurt (Credit: WWE RAW)
The star is very badly hurt (Credit: WWE RAW)

Finn Balor has provided a heartbreaking update on Liv Morgan. This comes after Judgment Day made a very emotional move on WWE RAW tonight.

The Judgment Day held a 'wake' for Liv Morgan after building a shrine to the injured star. The emotional gesture frazzled Raquel Rodriguez, who said that Morgan was still very much alive, but Finn Balor had a sad update for fans.

Raquel Rodriguez had something promising to say, giving the fans hope that Morgan would be back soon. She hoped that with Morgan rehabbing every day, she would be able to return soon.

"Y'all she's alive. She's been rehabbing every day. She's going to be back real soon."

Finn Balor, though, provided a sadder update and said that was not the case. He would not be sure about her return, reminding everyone that he had also taken eight months to recover. Given that Morgan has been injured for only a month so far, she may be missing for quite some time.

"I wouldn't be so sure about that. You remember I hurt my shoulder? It took me eight months to recover. And I think it's a good picture."

Michael Cole also said that Liv Morgan is expected to be out for months. Fans will have to see when she can return.

