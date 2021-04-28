Finn Balor provides an update on his WWE NXT status

Finn Balor revealed on Twitter that he will be returning to WWE NXT next week.

There have been plenty of questions regarding the future of the former two-time NXT Champion after dropping the title to Karrion Kross at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver several weeks ago.

Tonight during the broadcast of the black and gold brand, Finn Balor posted a tweet revealing that he's currently on vacation in Mexico and will make his return next week.

The Prince tweeted out the following message to the WWE Universe.

"Viva Mexico! Recharged, refreshed & refocused. Next Tuesday, Finn is back," said Finn Balor in his tweet.

Finn Balor's latest update will silence talk of main roster return

Following his loss to Kross at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, many felt that Finn Balor could be making his way back to either RAW or SmackDown.

Balor's initial run on WWE's main roster started off on a bright note as defeated Roman Reigns in his first night on RAW. The Prince went on to defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

Unfortunately, during the said match with Rollins, Balor suffered a shoulder injury which forced him to relinquish the championship and have surgery to repair the damage.

When the two-time NXT Champion returned to the main roster, he never found the same success he initially during his debut year.

Luckily, The Prince has found himself again in WWE NXT and has been one of the cornerstones of the black and gold brand over the last couple of years.

With the latest update, it seems like Balor is in the black and gold brand for the long haul. It will be interesting to see if The Prince will go back after the NXT Title or will get into a new feud.

Are you happy to hear that Finn Balor will be back with the black and gold brand next week? Did you think he was destined to return to RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.