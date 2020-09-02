Finn Balor reacts to AJ Styles' desire to go to NXT and form a tag team with him

Finn Balor and AJ Styles have an interesting history together. Never have two superstars been so closely connected to each other yet so far. The biggest example of this was their stint as the Bullet Club leader in Japan.

AJ Styles' debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling also marked the end of Finn Balor's run with the promotion before heading to WWE, where he spent a good portion of his time in NXT.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Finn Balor was asked about AJ Styles' comments on his Twitch Stream where he suggested forming a tag team with the former Universal Champion, even stating that he would be willing to join NXT to do so.

Finn Balor said he'd be open to standing next to him and on opposite sides if they have to again:

"Obviously, me and AJ have kind of a storied history," Balor said. "We've always kind of crossed paths but never really interacted too much. When I went to Japan, he was in TNA. When I came to the U.S., he went to Japan. When I came to Raw, he went to SmackDown. So, we've always kind of missed each other outside of that one match we had, and that was sprung on us at the last minute. But we've got very similar paths and a lot of mutual friends. He's someone I would love to not only tag with but be in the ring in some capacity. Whether it's standing across the ring from him one-on-one or if it's standing side-by-side, I think we would make a great tag team. Whether it's in NXT, Raw or SmackDown, I would love to be in there with AJ."

Can we ever see AJ Styles and Finn Balor aligning?

On the one occasion that AJ Styles and Finn Balor crossed paths in the ring (not including their brief interaction at SummerSlam 2016), it was due to a flu outbreak backstage in WWE that also affected other superstars. It was at TLC 2017 and it turned out to be an instant classic where the two men paid their respects to each other before going their own way.

It would certainly be interesting to see an AJ Styles-Finn Balor alliance or feud, but it all depends on whether WWE chooses to bring Finn Balor out of NXT again. Given that Finn Balor's schedule has considerably reduced after a near two-decade grind, he might just prefer being a part of NXT instead.

However, it's WWE and ultimately, you can never say never. We've only got glimpses of The Bullet Club in the WWE.